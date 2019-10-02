Wichita family opens pumpkin patch to give families a place to come unplugged

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita family took on a new business venture when they decided to turn their backyard into a fall play yard for everyone to enjoy.

The Smith’s created Cedar Creek Farm and Pumpkin Patch in just 10 short months. The farm & pumpkin patch is located in Maize on the northwest side of Wichita, just off of K96 and 119th St.

The family purchased the piece of land around their home and quickly started brainstorming potential ideas that the land could be used for. That’s when their oldest son Eli recommended they turn it into a pumpkin patch.

“He has Asperger’s, so his mind is just brilliant, he comes up with the craziest, amazing ideas,” said Kara Smith, co-owner of Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch.

Smith says she and her husband Aaron started doing research, even traveling to neighboring states to check out what other places were doing and what they wanted for their pumpkin patch.

The Smith’s traveled to multiple states along with their children to visit different sites. The family spent thousands of dollars conducting their research to ensure they put together a pumpkin patch people would enjoy.

They realized how important it is to be present in the moment when their middle son Peyton was diagnosed with cancer at the age of five. They knew a pumpkin patch would provide a place for families to have fun together.

“We decided after our son was diagnosed with cancer that we needed to have a change of life for ourselves and be more involved with the family,” said Aaron Smith, co-owner of Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch.

The Smith’s say their son Peyton no longer has any evidence of a new or residual tumor.

Their mission is to give families a place to come and connect with each other. Their logo reiterates their sentiment, stating ‘Come unplug with your family.’

“I worked a lot and I always thought, there’s always tomorrow and when we were faced with the fact that there was a possibility that there wasn’t a tomorrow, then you start realizing that life’s short and you need to unplug and spend as much family time together as possible,” said Aaron Smith.

The Smith’s say they really enjoy watching parents play with their children. They designed their farm and pumpkin patch layout so families can have multiple places to take photos and create long-lasting memories.

They say it does get somewhat hectic with parenting their three children while managing their new business, but this just gives them the opportunity to spend time together and gives other families a place to have fun together.

“It makes my heart literally want to burst, because I love it,” said Kara Smith. “I love the connection we’re seeing, love it.”

For more information about Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch or hours of operation, you can visit their website at: cedarcreekict.com

Posted by Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch on Monday, June 24, 2019

