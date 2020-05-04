Wichita family shows their appreciation to nurses with a special drawing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sarah and Aaron Harrison are new parents to a baby girl born 25 weeks gestation. She has been in the hospital at Ascension Via Christi since late January.

“It’s been a lot harder, especially because with the COVID-19, both of us can not see her at the same time and only one parent can go see her throughout the day,” said Sarah Harrison.

Sarah Harrison says she wanted to do something special for all of the NICU nurses who are taking care of her baby. Inspired by an Italian tattoo artist on Facebook, Sarah picked her picked up her utensils and started drawing her interpretation of a superhero.

“I incorporated the trinity love knot that’s behind the nurse because I know these nurses have so much love and so much for care for their little patients,” said Sarah Harrison.

She says her drawing quickly became popular within the nurses, many of them asking for a copy of their own. She gave a copy of her drawing to each nurse working at St. Joseph NICU.

“They were just in awe, they just loved it so much,” said Sarah.

Julianna Rieschick, Chief Nursing Officer at Ascension Via Christi, says they’ve received an abundance of heartwarming gestures during this time but says Sarah’s drawing has received special attention in the hospital.

“This picture and this drawing was just incredibly unique and special and it meant a lot to nurses,” said Rieschick. “Sarah’s gesture was very profound and it spoke very heavily to the meaning of nursing and, you know, it really connected with several of us.” said Rieschick.

The Harrison family says they are hoping to go home with their child on May 11th.

