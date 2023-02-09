The women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies, including their building’s management and the janitor’s employer. (Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita father has been charged in the 2020 drowning case of his 2-year-old son.

William Kabutu j(Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

According to the District Attorney’s Office (DA), William Kabutu, 46, was found guilty by a Sedgwick County Jury on Thursday of the following:

Two counts of aggravated endangering of a child; Reckless situation to a child

One count of first-degree murder

One count of second-degree murder in the alternative

Wichita police say they received a call around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, for the report of a drowning at a neighborhood pool in the 1900 block of E. 54th St. S.

Upon arrival, police say they contacted the calling party, who found the boy floating in the pool and called 911.

The Wichita Fire Department pulled the boy from the pool and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

According to the Wichita Police Department, an investigation revealed that the boy and his older brother were taken to the pool by their dad, Kabutu, who was allegedly intoxicated.

While at the pool, police say the children passed the fence, and the 2-year-old entered the pool. He was unable to stay afloat and drowned.

According to police, due to the fence and a locked gate, Kabutu could not gain access to the pool. That is when a bystander called the police.

Kabutu was arrested and later charged.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, April 18.