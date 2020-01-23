Live Now
Wichita father charged in death of 2-month-old son

Marlin Williams

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Wichita father is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 2-month-old son.

23-year-old Marlin Williams was charged Wednesday after his son, Marrell Williams, died Jan. 16.

Marlin Williams is also charged with three counts of aggravated battery.

Wichita police say they were called to a home Jan. 10 on a report that a child was not breathing. The boy was taken to a hospital after being found unresponsive.

He suffered critical injuries and medical personnel found he had previous injuries. His twin sister had a healing broken femur. Williams is being held on $500,000 bond.  

