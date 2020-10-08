Wichita Festivals, Inc. and Riverfest: ‘Hey Neighbor!’ fundraising campaign kickoff today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The kickoff of the Hey Neighbor! fundraising campaign to support Wichita Festivals, Inc. and Riverfest starts Thursday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations will be accepted at Wichita Riverfest’s Drive-Thru Donation Station, and past Admirals Windwagon Smith will be present to accept donations. This will take place at the south parking lot of the old central branch of the Wichita Public Library.

Additionally, funnel cakes and other festival fares will be available for purchase to benefit Wichita Festivals Inc.

“There’s a lot of memories that Wichita citizens have formed at Riverfest and other events that we’ve thrown over the years, so we really feel a heavy obligation to make sure the tradition that’s gone on for 50 years, especially Riverfest continues,” said Teri Mott, with Wichita Festivals Inc. “We’re really just hoping that citizens remember what we mean to them in terms of the big events that we bring them all and are able to to the degree that they can give — not everybody’s got a ton of money but we take five dollars, we’ll take whatever you’ve got.”

Mott said Wichita Festival Inc. employees will be at the drive-through location with long grabbers and buckets to accept donations in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

This fundraising event is open to the public.

