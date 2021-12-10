Wichita Festivals is rebuilding in preparation for Wichita’s 50th Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Festivals, Inc. (WFI) is rebuilding and reorganizing its operation in preparation for Wichita’s 50th Anniversary of Riverfest, scheduled for June 3-11, 2022.

Wichita Festivals, Inc. (WFI) is beginning its preparation by searching for a new CEO/President as the board of directors has decided that it’s necessary to rebuild and reorganize its staff to prepare for the future.

The last two years have been difficult for WFI due to the COVID-19 crisis. WFI operates both Riverfest and Autumn & Art. In 2020, they had to cancel Riverfest for the first time and turn Autumn & Art into a virtual event.

At the beginning of 2021, Riverfest was expected to be impacted by COVID-19. As a result, WFI divided the event in half; they held some events, like the River Run in June and other traditional events in October.

These cancellations and modifications of WFI’s two most signature events highly impacted the organization’s revenue. As a result, they have suffered severe income loss and had to make tough decisions regarding their company, such as employee furloughs and the elimination of several staff positions, including that of the CEO/President.

WFI will continue to lean on its committed volunteers who have made Riverfest and Autumn & Art such an important of Wichita.

Artists who want to become a permanent part of the 2022 Riverfest can still submit their entries in the Poster and Button Artwork Contest. The winner’s artwork will be displayed in many different ways, including buttons, shirts, digital and television ads, billboards, you name it. The winner will also recieve a $4,000 cash prize. Entries are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Performers, vendors, and events can still apply to be a part of the 50th Riverfest on their website.

Wichita Festivals, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation that strives to create diverse community celebrations within the Wichita community. Check out their website for more information.