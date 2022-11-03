WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a building fire early Thursday on Broadway. It happened at 33rd Street North around 3 a.m.
The department arrived to find fire coming from a boarded-up building. Crews commenced an aggressive interior fire attack.
Additional crews arrived and searched the inside of the building and found no one inside.
The building was vented, and crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.
An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.
