Firefighters battle an early morning fire near Harry and Broadway. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a three-alarm blaze just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near Harry and Washington.

The second floor of the building had apartments, while the first floor had vacant commercial space.

Initial crews reported parts of the floor were weak, and parts of stairs had holes in them as they entered the structure.

There were no reported injuries in the fire. It remains under investigation.

Avoid the area of Harry/Washington, working building fire #ictbravest pic.twitter.com/rpQwU98mD0 — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) June 22, 2021