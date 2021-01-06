Wichita fire crews battle blaze across from Riverfront Stadium

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews battled a blaze across from Riverfront Stadium.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sycamore and Texas. Crews reported visible fire when they arrived. They were able to get the fire under control. The building was vacant.

You can watch crews battle the fire from KSN’s skyview camera.

