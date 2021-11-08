Wichita fire crews battle blaze at Water’s Edge Apartments

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters battled a blaze Monday at Water’s Edge Apartments. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Central.

KSN News crews arrived and found firefighters battling the fire from the roof of a building at the complex.

A firefighter said two apartments had damage from smoke and water.

“It got into the second-floor apartment just a little bit, but they were able to contain it right around the door,” said Battalion Chief Terry Gresham, Wichita Fire Department. “We still have some smoke and water damage on the second-floor apartment and a little bit on the first.”

No one was hurt in the fire. Firefighters rescued a couple of cats from an apartment.

Crews had to disconnect the power from four apartments in the complex.

Working apartment fire in the 400 block of W Central Ave. Fire visible from the second floor of an apartment building. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) November 8, 2021

The cause of the fire is still being determined.