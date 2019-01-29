Wichita Fire crews quickly put out building fire in Old Town

WICHITA Kan. (KSN News) - Fire crews quickly put out a fire at the Axle & Wheel Aligning building Monday evening.

That building is in the 100 block of N. Washington in Old Town. Drivers were told to avoid the area.

Initial reports said smoke was visible from the building and windows were blowing out. There were no reports of injuries.

Officials did not immediately have a cause of fire or cost of the damage.