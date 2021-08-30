Wichita fire crews respond to gas leak in Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a gas leak at 12th and Amidon in Riverside in Wichita Monday.

It is just south of 13th Street North and north of the Sim Park Golf Course. The leak was reported around 10:45 a.m.

Crews have blocked off 12th Street from Perry to Amidon Street. Amidon is also blocked off in the area.

A few homes near the leak were evacuated. Black Hills Energy is on the scene.

