One suffers smoke inhalation in north Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person suffered smoke inhalation following a house fire Tuesday afternoon. It happened at 34th and Arkansas shortly before 2 p.m.
Fire crews were able to successfully extinguish the fire. One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries according to the fire department.
Fire crews are investigating the cause.
Around the same time, a fire crew responding to a call was involved in a crash at 13th and Waco.
