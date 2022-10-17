The Wichita Fire Department battles a fire near Orme and Broadway on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a two-alarm house fire south of Kellogg.

It broke out around 7:40 a.m. in the 800 block of S. Broadway, just near Orme.

KSN’s Skyview camera from downtown caught smoke billowing from the fire.

The department said they rescued two people inside the home.

The Wichita Fire Department battles a fire near Orme and Broadway on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (KSN Photos)

The fire department asks that you avoid Broadway between Kellogg and Lincoln as it remains closed.

The fire was reported under control around 8:10 a.m.