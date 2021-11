WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded around 6 p.m. Friday night to an apartment fire in the 2100 block of N. Broadmoor. It is near 21st and Rock Road in northeast Wichita.

When the first crews arrived at the scene, a second alarm was called. That means more fire crews responded.

Broadmoor street is closed at 21st Street as crews work to battle the blaze.

