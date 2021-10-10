Wichita Fire Department battles house fire early Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department released a video of a house fire early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., someone reported a fire in the 400 block of South Sheridan. When the first fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames come from the front of the house.

They extinguished the flames fairly quickly. Damage to the building and the contents is expected to be around $30,000.

#ictbravest FH4 made quick work of an early morning house fire on the Westside. pic.twitter.com/wOdTpz04rG — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 10, 2021

A fire department spokesperson did not say whether anyone was in the home at the time of the fire. He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.