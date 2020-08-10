WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita and Sedgwick County Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire Sunday on 3400 W 53rd St. N., just after 4 p.m.
Fire officials say a small out building and a car port also caught on fire.
According to the fire department, a mother and her four children were inside the home when the fire started but were able to make it out safely.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wichita Fire Department battles mobile home fire
- Dozier, Singer lead Royals over Twins 4-2 for 3-game sweep
- Taylor’s Forecast: A front will bring storms and a cool down
- Trump firma órdenes ejecutivas de alivio económico por el COVID-19. Su autoridad para tomar acción está en duda
- New Zealand has gone 100 days without community transmission of COVID-19