Wichita Fire Department battles mobile home fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita and Sedgwick County Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire Sunday on 3400 W 53rd St. N., just after 4 p.m.

Fire officials say a small out building and a car port also caught on fire.

According to the fire department, a mother and her four children were inside the home when the fire started but were able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

