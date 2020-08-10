Wichita Fire Department battles mobile home fire

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita and Sedgwick County Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire Sunday on 3400 W 53rd St. N., just after 4 p.m.

Fire officials say a small out building and a car port also caught on fire.

According to the fire department, a mother and her four children were inside the home when the fire started but were able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories