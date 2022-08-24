WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department battled a fire on the east side of town Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Hickory Stick Cir., northeast of S. 143rd St. E. and E. Harry St.

According to a tweet from the Wichita Fire Department, flames were visible from the two-story home upon arrival at the scene.





The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.