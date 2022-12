WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is battling a house fire in southwest Wichita.

According to the WFD, the fire is near the intersection of S. Market St and E. Harry St.

“Fire visible from the rear of a two-story board up,” the WFD tweeted.

The fire broke out around 7:20 p.m.

KSN has a crew headed at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.