WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is battling a house fire in southwest Wichita.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the fire department received a call at 6:33 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, for the report of a house fire in the 2000 block of S. Euclid Ave.

The Wichita Fire Department tweeted that a heavy fire was visible from the back of the residence upon arrival.

Sedgwick County Dispatch states there are no injuries reported.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.