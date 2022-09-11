WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) paid respect to those who lost their lives on 9/11.

“If you’re out tomorrow morning and pass by one of our stations, you may spot the crews outside paying their respects for those lives lost 21 years ago,” said the Wichita Fire Department in a Facebook post on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The WFD says the loss that our great nation suffered on 9/11/01 can never, and will never, be forgotten.

Each of us, in our own way, will always recognize the significance and the sadness of that date. Marking the 21st anniversary of such a tragic event enables us to remember the people who lost their lives that day. It also provides us, as a Department, with the opportunity to recognize the many instances of heroism, bravery, and generosity that have reflected so strongly on America’s Fire Departments since that day.” Wichita Fire Department

At 8:59 a.m., the time of the World Trade Center South Tower collapse, an Engine/Quint from each Station sounded an air horn for a 3-second count. All personnel maintained one minute of complete silence, and personnel lowered Station flags to half-mast.

At 9:28 a.m., the time of the World Trade Center North Tower collapse, an Engine/Quint from each Station sounded an air horn for a 3-second count. All personnel maintained one minute of complete silence and raised flags back to full staff. They then returned the apparatus to inside quarters.