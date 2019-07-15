Wichita Fire Department rescues child, mother and dog from kayak on Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department said they rescued a child, mother and dog from a kayak on the Arkansas River on Sunday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. near 21st Street and West.

“They found a mother with an approximately 7-year-old child in the river clinging to bridge pylon at 21st and West,” said Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis, Wichita Fire Department. “Initial crews were able to calm the mother and ask her to hold on while we were able to put a couple different techniques into place.”

The fire department lowered a firefighter from the bridge and brought in a boat for the rescue.

“We were able to get the child and dog free right as the mother lost her grip on the bridge, and we were able to fish her out the water before she went over the dam into a dangerous situation,” added Bevis.

(Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

Bevis said it was similar to a situation that happened a few years ago on the low head dam in the area. He warns people to stay away from the dams near Lincoln and McLean and 21st and West.

“Go south of that bridge because that is where that dam is. It is dangerous if it is north of that,” Bevis said. “If it is the normal flow, it can still be dangerous.”

Bevis said kayaking is fun but he wants everyone to be aware of river conditions.