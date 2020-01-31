Wichita Fire Department rescues person trapped in trash truck

Closings and Delays
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department rescued a person caught inside a trash truck.

It happened Friday morning around 4:30 in the 600 block of South West Street.

The department says the person was in a dumpster when it was loaded into the trash truck. Luckily, the driver heard the victim’s cries for help and called 911.

Fire crews were able to extricate the victim, using a truck company to lift them out of the trash compartment without complicating their injuries.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

