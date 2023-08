Wichita Fire Department responding to submersion call in the 2600 block of S. West St. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department is responding to the report of a submersion in southwest Wichita Thursday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call at 3:42 p.m. for the report of a submersion in the 2600 block of S. West St.

Divers are in the pond.

No cars are known to be involved at this time.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.