WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department responded to a fire at a church in south Wichita Saturday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call at 12:55 p.m. for the report of a fire at a church on the northeast corner of East Gilbert Street and South Topeka Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews were met with flames. They have since been extinguished.

No injuries were reported, according to dispatch.

