WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Wichita Sunday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a just before 1 p.m. for an unknown fire in the 2200 block of N. Chautauqua St.

Upon arrival, the call was changed to a house fire.

