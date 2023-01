WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is currently responding to flames coming from a local motel.

The fire broke out before 7 p.m. on Thursday at a motel in the 2200 block of S Broadway.

Emergency crews have closed off Broadway in order to work the fire.

KSN News has a crew on the scene.

Broadway motel fire (KSN Photo)

We will update this story online and on our KSN newscast at 10 p.m. as more information becomes available. In the meantime, the public is asked to avoid the area.