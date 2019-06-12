Wichita Fire Department battles house fire east of downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire east of downtown on Wednesday.

It started just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of Central and Hydraulic.

When fire crews arrived, they could see smoke and flames coming from the home. Smoke could be seen from miles away.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for a burn. He has been discharged and is recovering in good condition.

KSN News is told the home was vacant. Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.