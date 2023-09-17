WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday morning.

According to the WFD, firefighters got dispatched just before 7 a.m. to a house fire near the intersection of Central and Grove.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke was showing from the backside of the house.

“Fire was able to get up into an attic,” said WFD Battalion Chief Terry Gresham. “We had pretty heavy involvement in the attic.”

A primary search resulted in no one being found inside.

“All I know is somebody moved out, and I don’t know if it is abandoned,” said Gresham

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.