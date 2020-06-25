Wichita Fire Department stressing fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department on Thursday reminded residents to take precautions when shooting fireworks. With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, fire officials are warning residents about common dangers.

Keep fireworks away from grassy areas or structures

Do not light fireworks if it’s windy

Use only fireworks sold in Wichita (others may be illegal)

Place a garden hose, fire extinguisher, and/or water bucket nearby to douse fireworks

Closely supervise children using fireworks

Use fireworks as they are designed to be used

Safely dispose of used fireworks in a metal container, do not place in the trash until safe

In Wichita, fireworks may be lawfully sold Saturday, June 27 through Sunday, July 5. Fireworks may be discharged during the same time period, between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight each day. Approved fireworks emit sparks no more than six feet in any direction and are not labeled as shooting flaming balls.

The WFD and Wichita Police Department will enforce local fireworks laws, which can include citations and confiscating illegal fireworks.

Violations result in a $250.00 ticket.

Adults can be cited for juveniles violating the ordinance.

Property owners/occupants will be held responsible for violations of the ordinance on their property.

There will be increased enforcement focused on writing citations for violations and confiscating illegal fireworks.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications will staff a non-emergency line for fireworks complaints on July 1-5 from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m. The non-emergency phone number to use these nights will be (316) 290-1011.

For additional information, visit www.wichita.gov or find WFD on Facebook.

