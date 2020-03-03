Wichita Fire Department truck and car involved in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A car and a Wichita Fire Department truck were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just before 2 p.m. at Central and Waco.
The crash is blocking westbound and eastbound traffic on 13th and the northbound lanes of Waco. If you have to travel through that area, use a different route.
There is no word of any injuries.
