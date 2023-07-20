WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department on Thursday provided an update on fireworks in the City of Wichita.

Batallion Chief Jose Ocadiz said from June 30 to July 5, the department responded to five fireworks-related fires. The loss of the fires was estimated at $60,000.

The department said fireworks injured 39 citizens. Most were from mortars and artillery shells.

As for firework enforcement in the city, the department said five citations were issued.

The department said the most significant fireworks complaint day was July 5. That was when fireworks were supposed to end under the new city ordinance.

“The day after fireworks, there were quite a number of complaints, and even through our partners at 911, that was the biggest number of calls,” Ocadiz said.

In 2023, there were 1,046 complaint calls, with 736 related to fireworks. In 2022, there were 1,224 complaint calls, with 791 related to fireworks.

Chief Ocadiz said the changes to the ordinance seemed to be welcomed by Wichita residents. He said most abided by the new rules.

The fire department said the next steps will be meeting with stakeholders, citizens, vendors, and District Advisory Boards to see if there will be any additional changes to the fireworks ordinance.