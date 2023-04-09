WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High wind speeds and warm weather conditions are creating wildfire dangers in the area. The Wichita Fire Department says dry brush can ignite into flames, spreading to dry trees and homes.

“The humidity gets real low, we tend to be a lot windier right now, and the grass just hasn’t greened up yet. It’s all still dormant and brown. And so it just easily ignites,” says Captain Keith Neimann of WFD.

One local witnessed flames ablaze while traveling on Tuesday.

“I saw a bunch of smoke first, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then I saw a little bit of fire,” said Ashley Hall. “When I got to the top, it got more smoky… We all had to stop because we couldn’t see anything in front of us.”

Hall says the fire spread rapidly, coming near the vehicles on the road. The fire department says the swiftness of the flames can pose danger to communities.

“In the city and urban interface areas against the city, they can burn across that grass and end up getting in the houses and then spread from house to house or dry trees,” added Captain Niemann. “It’s always important to make sure you clean around the house. Leaves, any kind of stuff like that. Keep a five-foot perimeter around your house. That way, if you have a fire in some grass or something spreads in the yard, it will stop there so it doesn’t get into the house.”

In addition to removing brush from properties, properly discarding cigarette butts can also help prevent wildfire dangers.

There is currently a burn ban across Kansas for the month of April. Captain Niemann says when May comes around, to be sure to fully extinguish any burn pit fires.