Wichita fire department using latest technology to help fight fires

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – New technology is helping crews in Reno and Sedgwick county battle the many fires we have seen this week.

The Wichita Fire Department is using their drone to help battle these fires, but Thermal Imaging Cameras help the Wichita Fire Department battle fires from the ground. “We use it all the time almost on every fire,” said Lance Gifford, a firefighter with Station One.

Gifford said they have been using thermal imaging for more than a decade, but as technology advances so has the equipment. Now, these cameras are handheld making it easier on firefighters. “This is so much better clarity-wise resolution,” said Gifford.

Gifford said they are able to use this technology to quickly assess fires. “It just gives us the ability to find victims faster it’s able to bounce off of reflective services than searching by hand we maybe able to search a room and find them much quicker,” said Gifford.

One of the fire department’s latest upgrades is being used to help fight fires in Reno County, a drone that helps with communication. “Basically it’s a radio tower from our mobile radios to be able to communicate and receive radio frequencies,” said Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz.

Along with seven firefighters, the drone will be assisting communication efforts until those fires are under control. “We want to partner up with everybody and what, any needs are needed that we will be able to assist them by that unit itself,” said Ocadiz.

The Wichita Field Communications Unit has also been deployed to other states to help with emergency communications.