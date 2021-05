WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department said two victims were pulled from a fire in North Riverside.

The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of N. Burns Ave.

EMS transported one patient because of a medical condition unrelated to the fire. The second person was not hurt.

