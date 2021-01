WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department was dispatched Saturday morning to the 800 block of N. McComas Drive for a house fire that was upgraded to a person trapped.

WFD’s tweet just after 1 pm explained, “Station 8 reported smoke showing, stretched a fire attack line and located/rescued individual. Fire contained to the dryer. Clean dryer vent after each use!”

No details have been released on the person rescued.