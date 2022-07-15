WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita firefighter was on duty last night when his lifelong home caught fire. The family was too devastated to talk to us today, but a neighbor shared his experience.

“She called me and asked me to run down here and find out what was going on,” said Jared Cerullo, a neighbor.

Jared Cerullo has been friends with victims Jeremy and Chasity Kuffler for 25 years. No one was in the house when the fire started, but some of the family dogs were trapped.

“As soon as I got up to the sidewalk on this front porch, I could hear the dogs barking inside,” continued Cerullo.

Jeremy ran from 4 houses down.

“There were flames in the back of the house shooting up 20 or 30 feet. Explosions going off. A huge orange glow in the night sky, and it was dangerous. You know I could feel the heat all the way back there toward the front of the yard,” he added.

Despite the blaze, he did what he could to save the Kuffler’s pets. Two dogs made it out, and two others lost their lives. This Wichita family has lost everything to the very thing firefighter Jeremy battles every day.

“And he would never ask for anything here, so that’s why I’m doing it for him. You know, they need help,” he mentioned.

Jared said all the neighbors have come together to do what they can to get them through.

“You know, we’re a dead-end street, and there’s only nine or 10 houses on this little cul-de-sac here. And most of us have been here for a long time. I’ve been here 25 years. They’ve been here. Jeremy has been here his whole life. So more than 40 years. And we all know each other. We all watch out for each other,” he concluded.

Jared said the Kufflers will now stay in the 5th wheel camper they have parked next to their home while they rebuild their lives.

To donate money to their GoFundMe, click here.