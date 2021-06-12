Wichita Firefighter rally to support a firefighter after having a heart attack on the job

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – A Wichita firefighter is in the hospital preparing for surgery Saturday night after being hurt while on the job.

This happened Friday night around 9:15 at a home in the 43rd hundred block of West Douglas. Officials said Tim Higgins collapsed while crews were inside. They quickly removed him from the home, but he was not breathing. Crew resuscitated Higgins and he’s currently in stable condition.

Firefighters are sharing how brave Tim Higgins is as he recovers in the hospital.

In the midst of putting out a fire Friday night, Tim Higgins had a heart attack. He is resting in the hospital and friends and family said Higgins is truly one of the bravest.

“The captain at the station gave a mayday and said we have got a firefighter down and that immediately your heart sinks,” said Firefighter Mike Johnson.

“I was actually listening to that fire and I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” said Firefighter Jeff Seglem.

Mayday, words no firefighter likes to hear, let alone with it’s called for a close friend.

“Everyday we are together it is always something new and fun,” said Seglem.

Firefighter Jeff Seglem said typically Tim Higgins is his right-hand man, the two of them have been putting out fires together for about 7 years.

“There is not a person out there who doesn’t love Tim he is just that kinda guy he just so laid back and non-confrontational he is just a great guy,” said Seglem.

Seglem said Higgins is a selfless man who is always willing and wanting to help everyone out, it’s something that firefighter Mike Johnson also looks up to.

“Tim is just everything he does comes from his heart,” said Johnson.

Johnson said 4 years ago when his father passed away, it was Higgins who lent a hand to make sure Johnson got to say goodbye.

“My dad had literally 24 hours left to go in his life and I was able to get my family there and he was able to meet his grandchild,” said Johnson.

Sunday Morning Higgins will have heart surgery, but firemen said he is a fighter.

“He will be back he is that kinda guy,” said Seglem.

“He will be back and stronger than ever,” said Johnson.

Higgin’s surgery is expected to take from 6 – 8 hours Sunday, more than a dozen firefighter came to the hospital to wish him well Saturday morning.