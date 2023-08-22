The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire in the 2800 block of Penstemon Court on Tuesday, Aug. 22. 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department battled the heat and a fire at a home in the northeast part of the city on Tuesday.

It broke out in the 2800 block of Penstemon Court, near 28th and Rock Road, just before 9 a.m.

The department arrived at the two-story home and found a fire extending from the first floor into the attic. Crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

“Some of the issues we faced today are the heat, so we call in a few extra crews to help us with that,” said Lt. Brady Scifres, Wichita Fire Department. “We are always calling in extra crews in extreme weather like this to make sure everyone is fresh and doesn’t get overheated.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A dog was pulled out of the home during the fire. There is no word on the dog’s condition. The owners were not home at the time.