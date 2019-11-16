Wichita Firefighters hand out hundreds of coat at local elementary school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It may feel like fall outside, but Wichita firefighters are gearing up for winter.

Wichita Firefighters handed out coats to 200 students at Colvin Elementary school. Firefighters say this is their way of saying thank you and giving back to the community.

We see people at their worst you know, when we get called out in the big red truck,” said Matt Schulte, Firefighter’s Charitable Fund. “You know, this is a way to spend some time with some kids and make a smile on their face and meet them when it’s not their worst day.”

This is the third year for the coat giveaway. This year firefighters are handing them out at three schools.