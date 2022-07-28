WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some members of the Wichita Fire Department have moved north during their two-week assignment with the Kansas Forest Service Fire Suppression Module.

They spent two-and-a-half days working on the Trout Fire in northwest Nebraska. From there, they headed north to the Casino Fire in southwest South Dakota.

The fire is on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. It has burned 12,636 acres and is at least 80% contained.

(Courtesy Wichita Fire Department on Facebook)

According to the Wichita Fire Department, four hand crews, 10 wildland engines, one dozer, and three water tenders are assigned to the fire. The Wichita firefighters have put in handline, caught spot fires, and have completed mop-up.

“Working in 100-degree heat, running saws is not a lot of fun, and the guys have been rocking it,” Bryce Haverkamp, Kansas Forest Service crew boss, said.

The Wichita team will stay in the area for the next few days.