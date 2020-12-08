Wichita firefighters hose off cancerous chemicals

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Imagine getting doused in water in the winter. Wichita firefighters have a hosing off policy meant to save lives.

While firefighters risk their lives every day to stop fires in our community, it’s cancer that is a big risk. Studies show they have a 9% higher chance of getting cancer.

“All of our members are well aware of the dangerous things that we are exposed to and accept that risk, but with that being said, there are things that we can do to help try to alleviate some of those things, and this is certainly one of them,” said Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Kelly Ross.

Battalion Chief Ross is talking about the Wichita Fire Department’s new decontamination station.

“It’s very simple. It takes less than two minutes per member. It’s a quick and easy process,” said Battalion Chief Ross.

Each fire truck is equipped with dish soap, a bristle brush, and a bucket. Simple tools to wash away the chemicals that can lead to cancer.

“It’s not 100%, but it certainly is an effort to recognize that we do understand that they are exposed to some of those nasty things, and we want to try to get those off our members before they bring it back to the firehouse,” said Battalion Chief Ross.

Captain Samuel Hittle comes from a family of firemen.

“It’s something you kinda grow up watchin, and I always wanted to do it,” said Captain Hittle.

He said he knows peers who have battled cancer and appreciates the departments new approach.

“I’m glad our department is doing what we can to minimize risk with an emphasis to minimize. We can’t eliminate it without putting the public and citizens we serve at greater risk,” said Captain Hittle.

Battalion Chief Kelly Ross says when it gets to freezing temperatures the firemen will be doing dry decontaminations instead of using water and soap.