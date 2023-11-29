WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The International Association of Firefighters, Local 135, is calling for the removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee.

On Tuesday, Union President Ted Bush held a press conference calling out dispatchers for what he calls errors made the day that 22-year-old Paoly Bedeski died in an apartment fire.

Forshee defended her staff’s actions.

On Wednesday, KSN reached out to the union after discussing the conference with Sedgwick County leaders.

Bush said, “She has failed these dispatchers, she has failed Sedgwick County 911, she has failed the public and she failed Paoly Bedeski and her family. We have no confidence in her ability to direct 911.”

KSN has reached out to Sedgwick County. We have not heard back at this time.

Before the email calling for the removal of Forsee was sent, KSN Reporter Samantha Boring talked with Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz.

Stolz said just days after the fire, the County held an after-action analysis with 911, dissecting the call to see what went well and what could have been improved.

Following the meeting, Stolz says 911 and fire command met about the call as well.

Stolz said that it is a common procedure for calls with this kind of magnitude. It has also been discussed internally as well by the County and commissioners. They said it is a tragic accident and any complaint, including the fire union’s, they take seriously.

“Whether we hear an address or don’t hear an address, the dispatcher just in the heat of the moment did not hear that address. I don’t know what else we could say on that. He is human, he kept asking, and the duration of that call was short. We just couldn’t, and he cannot speculate; he cannot infer because that puts people in jeopardy too. They can only put out what they know to be true,” said Stolz.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty said he is confident in the people who run 911 for the County.

“We are going to be good partners and we are going to sit down and really map out what is the most efficient path forward for communication and 911 services in this county,” said Baty.

The 911 Advisory Board is meeting in the next few weeks to go over the call for a third time since the fire.

The board includes Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, the Wichita Police Department, the Wichita Fire Department, and other county emergency departments.

The meeting will take place on Dec. 14.