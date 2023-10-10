WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita Fireworks Committee is considering more changes to the city’s firework ordinance.

The Fireworks Committee says it is working to address effective public messaging about the firework ordinance, partnering with the Wichita Animal Shelter on possibly reimbursing fees associated with pets impounded during the firework season, legalizing aerial fireworks sales in city limits and reducing aerial shooting days from July 3 through July 5.

During the City of Wichita city council meeting on Tuesday, the Fireworks Committee reviewed the 2023 fireworks season.

Courtesy: City of Wichita

Courtesy: City of Wichita

Courtesy: City of Wichita

Courtesy: City of Wichita

Courtesy: City of Wichita

Courtesy: City of Wichita

Courtesy: City of Wichita

After reviewing the 2023 fireworks season, the Fireworks Committee noticed they still have some challenges.

Those challenges include prioritizing the health and well-being of the community, addressing concerned citizens who are opposed to aerial fireworks, developing an equitable strategy to address firework sales in the City of Wichita, being aware of noncompliant firework vendors and allowing July 5 as a day of shooting fireworks.

The committee is working on adjusting the current ordinance following meetings with stakeholders and district advisory boards.

The committee will provide the Wichita City Council with an amended ordinance for review and approval once it is finalized.