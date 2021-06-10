Wichita fireworks: What you can and can’t do around the Fourth of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fourth of July is just around the corner and that means many are starting to purchase fireworks.

In Wichita, you can shoot fireworks off this year from June 27 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Fireworks purchased within the city limits are legal to shoot off in Wichita.

“No fireworks over six feet and any fireworks labeled, shooting flaming balls are not allowed,” said Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz.

Violations for fireworks in the city have not changed.

“If residents are caught shooting illegal fireworks or outside designated times, they will be given a $250 ticket plus court fees,” added Battalion Chief Ocadiz. “Adults can be cited on behalf of juveniles and property owners will be held responsible for violations on their property.”

This year, the city will be increasing firework enhancement teams to 10. The teams will include two police officers and one firefighter. They will be looking for firework violators especially on July 3 and July 4. Firefighters are using data from complaints last year to create a plan.

“We are going to have a hot spot map, which will categorize them from severity to minor areas. We are going to work on a task force, have two or three teams go into that neighborhood and enforce the city ordinance,” said Battalion Chief Ocadiz.

911 will have a nonemergency line to report fireworks complaints closer to the Fourth of July.

The city will be also be hosting the annual Red White and Boom down by Riverfront Stadium.

