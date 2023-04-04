WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Flea Market will take over the home of the Wind Surge, Riverfront Stadium, this Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Wichita Flea Market says about 200 booths will be spread out on the concourse surrounding the whole field. It will include antiques, crafts, vintage items, comics, artwork, toys and more.

Tickets to the Flea Market will be $3, and kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Delano entrance.

An Easter egg hunt will be held for the kids from berms past left field, and the Easter Bunny will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be bounce houses and yard games.