WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Flights from Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport to Washington Regan National Airport start Monday, Jan. 8.

Last July, Sen. Jerry Moran announced that American Airlines would offer the direct flight daily.

The flights will be on 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft.

Depart Washington at 11:30 a.m. ET and arrive in Wichita at 1:45 p.m. CT

Depart Wichita at 3:30 p.m. CT and arrive in Washington at 7:15 p.m. ET

From Washington, American Airlines connects to 85 destinations.

“Washington, D.C. is a highly coveted market, so we’re extremely grateful that American Airlines is adding this destination,” Jesse Roma, Wichita Director of Airports, said to KSN back in July 2023.