WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gas prices have jumped again in Kansas. Some stations in Wichita are charging $3.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That is a jump of more than 50 cents in just one week. AAA said the average last week was $3.24.

When this article was written, AAA showed the average price in Kansas at $3.43. It showed Kansas City at $3.47, Topeka at $3.46, Lawrence at $3.47, and Manhattan at $3.40.

It also showed the national average is $3.72, with the highest prices being in California at $4.94.

A year ago, the average price in Kansas was $2.56.

A spokesperson for AAA warned that prices would go up because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Russia is obviously a pretty good-sized producer of oil. They’re part of OPEC+,” Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesperson, said. “If there were to be sanctions put on Russia, they could pull supply out of the crude oil market globally, which obviously, with less supply and growing demand, that’s going to drive prices up.”

He said there are things drivers can do to save a little bit of money at the gas pump: