WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Travelers can fly non-stop between Wichita and the nation’s capital starting in January.

On Friday morning, Senator Jerry Moran announced that American Airlines will offer a direct flight from Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita to Washington Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., starting Jan. 8.

Schedule:

Depart Washington at 11:30 a.m. ET and arrive in Wichita at 1:45 p.m. CT

Depart Wichita at 3:30 p.m. CT and arrive in Washington at 7:15 p.m. ET

Tickets begin selling Saturday, July 15.

“Over the past several years, I have hosted numerous business leaders and federal officials in Wichita to meet with local leaders and witness our aerospace, aviation and defense manufacturing capabilities,” Moran said. “As companies in Wichita continue to secure federal work, I have seen a vital need of connecting ‘The Air Capital of the World’ with the nation’s capital.”

He said the new flight will allow federal officials to quickly travel to Wichita and amplify Wichita’s competitiveness.

“This has long been a void I have heard from industry and business owners, and I am thrilled our hard work to fill this void is accomplished,” Moran said. “It will also make travel to Washington, D.C. faster and more affordable for Kansans.”

He said the flights will benefit Kansans who want to fly to Washington to get federal attention for an issue. He also believes the flights are important for businesses considering moving to Wichita.

Nate Gatten, the executive vice president of American Airlines, joined Moran at Eisenhower National Airport for the announcement.

“By early next year, Wichita will see service from five of our hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago-O’Hare, Phoenix, Miami, and Washington-Reagan, providing Kansans even greater access to our expansive global network,” Gatten said.

“Washington, D.C. is a highly coveted market, so we’re extremely grateful that American Airlines is adding this destination,” Jesse Roma, Wichita Director of Airports, said.