WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has received a perfect score of 100 on the Municipal Equality Index. It is the second year in a row the City has received a score of 100.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation started the index to help residents learn how inclusive a city’s laws and policies are of LGBTQ+ people.

“Some of the factors that contributed to our rising score the past few years include the passing of our non-discrimination ordinance, health care benefits of the city that are inclusive of people who are transgender, having an LGBTQ liaison in the police department and much more,” Mayor Brandon Whipple said.

These are the scores for the Kansas towns that were included in the study:

